12 serving life in Loughan House

Twelve inmates in Blacklion's Loughan House Prison are serving life sentences.

The low security open detention centre is located close to the Leitrim border near Glenfarne.

The figures released from the Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald show a total of 352 people serving life sentences across the country.

Life sentences are mandatory for those found guilty of murder, with it being an option for crimes like aggravated robbery, rape resulting in death or serious injury.

The Blacklion open facility has one of the lowest numbers of prisoners serving life sentences, the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise has the highest number, at 79.

Those on life sentences in Loughan House are coming to the end of their sentence period.

Just 10 women are on life sentences across the country – the majority of which are in the Dóchas Centre at Mountjoy in Dublin.

Loughan House accommodates 140 inmates. Last year the prison refurbished 200 bikes for the community.