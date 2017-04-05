Leitrim County Council made no application to the Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund

Leitrim County did not submit any proposals for funding under the Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund (LIHAF) last year.

While 21 local authorities submitted a total of 74 proposals for funding in October last year none were made by Leitrim County Council according to the Minister for Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government, Simon Coveney.

The Minister was responding to a query by Sligo/Leitrim TD, Tony McLoughlin, who noted no monies were allocated under this fund, to either Sligo or Leitrim County Councils.

The aim of the Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund (LIHAF) is to help relieve infrastructural blockages in order to accelerate the delivery of housing on key development sites in urban areas with high demand for housing.

"A call for proposals was issued to all local authorities in August 2016. It was open to all local authorities to apply for funding towards the capital cost of the public infrastructure, which when provided, would secure the early delivery of additional affordable housing at considerable scale, with developments in excess of 500 units in the Dublin area, or in excess of 200 units in areas outside Dublin," noted Minister Coveney.

"No proposals were submitted by Sligo County Council or Leitrim County Council. It is likely that those authorities which did not choose to submit proposals may not have had enabling infrastructure projects that would have met the criteria for funding, such as the scope of proposals that would deliver housing developments at the scale of at least 200 units within the timeframe specified in the call for proposals," he added.