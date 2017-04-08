Decision to be made on Leitrim constituency in July

Following the details of the Census population being released this week, it is understood it will be July before a decision is made on the boundaries of the Sligo - Leitrim constituency.

A part of West Cavan and South Donegal is currently in the Sligo- Leitrim Constituency, there has been major campaigns in both counties to reunite their own constituencies.

The Constituency Commission has three months from the release of the Census figures to publish its report into the country’s voting areas.

The Commission has until July 6th to make its decision.

There was controversy in 2012 when it was decided to split County Cavan and Donegal - into two separate constituencies, with many people not realising the change until polling day. Elected TDs vowed to support the two counties returning to their original constituencies.