Facelift for Selton Hill monument

The Selton Hill monument got a facelift at the weekend thanks to Fenagh Cumann Sinn Féin members in preparation for Sinn Fein's annual Easter Commemoration this Sunday, April 16.

Assembly at Selton Hill at 2.20pm with guest speaker newly elected MLA Jemma Dolan from Fermanagh.

Music afterwards in Fenagh by Chris Cronin and Eoin Kenny.

Please note there maybe traffic delays between Selton Hill and Fenagh graveyard from 2.30 -3.30pm.