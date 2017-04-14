Record numbers expected to pass through Knock Airport

Close to 20,000 passengers are expected to pass through Ireland West Airport over the Easter period with passenger numbers expected to be up by 5% versus the same period last year, with almost 100 flights set to arrive and depart from the airport.

The summer 2017 schedule is well under way, with the airport offering over 180 weekly flights to and from 24 international destinations, with over a half a million seats available this summer, to and from the airport. The airport is served by leading European airlines Aer Lingus, Flybe and Ryanair.

Donal Healy, Head of Marketing, Ireland West Airport said, “This Easter is expected to be possibly the busiest in recent years with very strong numbers expected on our UK and European sun flights. UK services are experiencing very strong growth and in the first quarter of the year, passengers travelling on these flights are up 7%, compared to 2016. It’s a further vote in confidence for the choice of destinations, enhanced flight schedules and the general convenience and value for money the airport offers combined with the popularity of the airport as a major gateway for the Wild Atlantic Way."