House prices increase in first quarter of 2017

The Connacht Property Auction have noted the property market is seeing significant price increases across the country which has been further outlined in the rent report by Daft.ie.

The national average listing price was up 9.4% in the first quarter of 2017 versus the same period in 2016.

These increases can be largely attributed to Dublin and the larger urban areas such as Galway with the continued high demand and low supply of properties. However in Connacht both urban and more rural areas are performing well with average increases of approximately 10% across Counties Galway, Mayo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo.

Patrick Folan of The Connacht Property Auction commented: “The spike in listing prices is due to a number of different factors. One simple explanation is the country is improving economically and that is reflected within the property market. Another reason is that there has been a lack of supply for some time now and with the increase in demand, the prices are continuing to be pushed upwards.”

The Connacht Property Auction say that with strong demand, is an excellent time to sell and find buyers for all types of properties.

They are encouraging owners considering selling their property to contact them to arrange a fee property valuation. The company remain the only auction provider in Ireland who do not charge any upfront costs to entry their auction.

Keelrin, Newtowngore, Co Leitrim

Offered at bids over €19,000 in partnership with Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Ballinamore this C.0.79 acre site with full planning permission to renovate an existing derelict single storey dwelling. The plans include raised wallplate/roof and a two storey extension to rear, upgrade existing septic tank to new biocycle and percolation system, erect entrance walls and piers and all ancillary site works.

Drumliffen, Gowel,

Co Leitrim

Offered at bids over €75,000 in partnership with Bernadette Gallagher Auctioneers, Carrick-on-Shannon. This spacious 3 bed cottage with a selection of out buildings sits on approx. 1 acre of land near Sheemore and approx. 5miles from Carrick-on-Shannon. The property has a number of good size outbuildings to the rear and a large, spacious yard.

