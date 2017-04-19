21 people on trolleys in Sligo Hospital

Twenty-one people are on trolleys in Sligo University Hospital today (Wednesday, April 19) according to figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

In the INMO Trolley & Ward Watch figures, Sligo University Hospital is joint third nationally in the numbers of patients on trolleys with 21 patients, level with University Hospital Waterford and behind Cork University Hospital (33) and Mater Misericordia University Hospital in Dublin (26).

Cavan General Hospital have just two people on trolleys while Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe have nobody on trolleys, the same for Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar.