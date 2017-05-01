New youth centre granted planning in Carrick

Great news for Carrick-on-Shannon as the Breffni Family Resource Centre has received the go-ahead for expansion.



Planning permission has been granted by Leitrim County Council for new accommodation for youths at Breffni Family Resource Centre in Carrick-on-Shannon.

On March 1, Townpark Residents Association asked Leitrim County Council to allow it build a single storey building of 76 squaremetres.

Breffni Community House at Breffni Cresent provides a number of childcare, afterschool, therapy and counselling services as well as gardening facilities.

Permission has been granted for youth-group accommodation, along with a multipurpose room for training, meeting and youth-group use.