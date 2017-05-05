Could you be interested in Ireland's fittest family?

Ireland’s Fittest Family is back for a fifth series. Have you and your family got what it takes to win?

Since exploding onto our screens in 2014, four remarkable families have been crowned Ireland’s Fittest Family.

Does your family have what it takes to be this year’s winner and take home a prize €15,000?

In 2015, the Beirnes became the first Leitrim family to ever compete in Ireland's Fittest Family, however they were eliminated in the first round.

Now the producers want to see if any other Leitrim family could compete nationally.

Hosted by Mairead Ronan, Ireland’s Fittest Family is TV’s most exciting and extreme fitness competition.



Can you do your county and family name proud? If so, apply now!

The application form and rules can be found at: rte.ie/irelandsfittestfamily

Closing date for applications is Friday, May 19.