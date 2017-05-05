Where is the best 99 cone to be found in Leitrim?

With the good weather set to continue into the weekend, we at the Leitrim Observer have turned our minds to the most pressing question of the week... who sells the best 99 cones in county Leitrim?

Judge it by the creaminess of the ice cream, the size of the cone, or the generosity of toppings, or even bring it down to pure parish pride, it's up to you.

In the interests of science, readers are invited to taste test a 99 today, and then tell the rest of us where the best ice cream in Leitrim is to be found!

Pictures of readers enjoying their cones welcome. Or if the 99 isn't your thing why not send us a pic of you enjoying your favourite ice cream and the perfect place to eat it.