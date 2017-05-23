Local business people investigating development of downhill mountain bike trail in south Leitrim

A group of local business people are looking at the possibility of establishing a downhill mountain bike trail in forestry in south Leitrim.

At yesterday's Municipal District Meeting in Ballinamore, Cllr John McCartin said that he and a number of local business people had been looking at the possibility of developing the trail as a major tourism boost to the Ballinamore area.

"We have spoken to Coillte and they are very interested," said Cllr McCartin, adding that this could work in well with the existing tourism infrastructure already in the area.