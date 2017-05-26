12 artists to engage with Marble Arch Caves Global Geopark

Artistic plans for the Marble Arch Caves were announced this week.

An Taoiseach Enda Kenny TD, and the Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs, Heather Humphreys TD, announced the roll out as part of the Creative Ireland Programme, at a special event in Dublin Castle on Thursday, May 25.

Ancient and Wild is the tile of the project. Cavan County Council Arts and Heritage office and the Marble Arch Caves Global Geopark have invited 12 artists to engage with the landscape, geology, and socio-political history of County Cavan and in particular the area of the Geopark.

Work arising from the project will be exhibited in Cavan in December 2017.