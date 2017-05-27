GMITSU Raises €5,000 for Make-A-Wish Ireland

GMIT Students’ Union and GMIT students have raised €5,000 through events throughout the 2016-2017 academic year.

SU President Amy Kelly said, “We were delighted to partner with Make a Wish Ireland over the past year. It is a fantastic charity that helps so many families across the country and we are delighted to have contributed and promoted them on campus”.

Many events were run throughout the year to raise these vital funds including a very successful Mental Health talk with Blindboy BoatClub from the well-known Rubberbanits, sexual health quiz with Snapchat start James Kavanagh and GMITSU Take me Out in the Skeff Late Bar.

A percentage of ticket sales from both GMITSU Moxegen and End of Year Ball went directly towards achieving the amount raised.

Irene Timmins, Head of Fundraising at Make-A-Wish, “We are so delighted by the generosity and support received from GMITSU. A huge amount of dedication and hard work went into a wide variety of events run by the students, which resulted in €5,000 raised for Make-A-Wish Ireland. We would like to say a special thank you to every student who organised or contributed to these wonderful fundraising initiatives. We receive no government funding so partnerships like this make a huge difference to the charity and the families we serve. Together we are making wishes come true”



GMIT Students’ Union are currently taking applications for their official charity partners for 2017/18, please email supresident@gmit.ie should your charity be interested.