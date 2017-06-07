A group from Rooskey are cycling the laneways and roads in practice for an epic journey from their home village to London.

They are doing it to raise money to provide financial assistance to parents who have a sick child. And if you know anyone in this position they want to hear from you.

The group consists of Gerry Donohue, Ultan Flynn, Fintan Cruise, Joe Rogers, Brian Hall, Kevin Hoey & Niall Kilcrann will cycle from Rooskey to London all in aid of children's charities.

The seven lads will head out on March 13, 2018 and arriving in London on March 16, 2018.

Proceeds from this fantastic challenge will go towards: ‘ The Sick Children Fund’. This fund was set up a few years ago by a small committee who became aware of many children within a catchment area of approx. 30 miles who were very ill and their families were under severe financial pressure apart from having to deal with the trauma of having a sick child.

To date they have helped over 20 families with some much needed funding to help with additional costs like travel for hospital appointments, parking meters, time off work, child care or special equipment.

There is little or no help for parents who have seriously ill children, and therefore their funding is somewhat of a lifeline for families.

Over the next number of months we will be fund-raising in conjunction with the ‘Cycle to London’ challenge - they are deeply grateful to the lads participating in this huge task and they look forward to your support. If you know of any family within our area in need of funding - please feel free to contact any of our committee members: Aine Hall (Secretary) Noreen Corcoran (Chairperson) Monica Mahon; Geraldine Flynn (Treasurers) Helena King, Mamie & Ml Gerard Gearty, Una Compton, Triona McGuire, Brid Connellan.