Applications are now open for the Community Facilities Scheme in Co Leitrim

A national allocation of €2m has been set aside for the Community Facilities Scheme in Budget 2017 and Leitrim County Council is now urging local groups to apply for funding.

The fund will finance projects that seek to enhance communities and address disadvantage at a local level.

There is a maximum grant of €1,000 per project; and the funding will relate to capital projects only.

The scheme operates alongside other schemes and programmes already in place in communities.

Examples of projects include spending on office equipment, project resources, research facilities and energy efficiency equipment.

Match-funding from other sources is not required in order to be approved for a grant.



Who is eligible to apply?

- Locally based community and voluntary groups;

- Not for Profit organisations;

- Eligible facilities will include community centres, youth clubs, sports/recreation facilities etc;

The closing date for applications is June 30, 2017.

See here to download the Community Facilities Scheme Application Form and for Community Facilities Scheme Guidelines.

Contact Community Development, Leitrim County Council, Áras an Chontae, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim or phone (071) 9620005 Ext. 540 / 552 for more details.