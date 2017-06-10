Head to Strokestown House Park this sunday for a 'fairy' magical day out

IzzyB's Away with the Fairies day, will take place for the fourth year running on this Sunday, June 11 in Strokestown Park House, Strokestown.

All monies raised this year will be in aid of Childhood Cancer Foundation, to help them continue funding their various projects to help Children in Ireland battling cancer like IzzyB.

Over the past three years the event organisers have raised over €52,000 to support services for Children in Ireland battling cancer.

100% funds raised by IzzyB's Away With the Fairies day will go to Childhood Cancer Foundation.

The Childhood Cancer Foundation is currently funding play services on St John’s paediatric cancer day unit at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin, a medical research project in the hospital which investigates the benefits of complementary therapies for children receiving treatment for cancer. They have recently funded the roll out of the internationally recognised Beads of Courage™ on St Johns Ward Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin.

For a great day out in aid of this great cause, come and experience the magical surroundings of Strokestown Park House and Walled Garden, complete with

-Fairy wood lands with tales from our Friends at The Irish Fairydoor Company,

-Arts and Crafts tent

-Tinkerbells Treats

-Bouncy castles

-Face painting

-The Dodie tree

-The Worry tree

-Troll Bridge complete with Troll

-Pirate ship

-Climbing Wall and much much more!

For further information follow the event on Facebook here

Admission

•Child Admission €10

*Family of 4 or More Children €35

•Adult and Children under 2 years Admission FREE

Please remember to dress for the occasion as either a fairy or a pirate.



Childhood Cancer Foundation is a voluntary lead organisation ran by parents and family members with a cancer diagnosis. For more information on this charity see here.