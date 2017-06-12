Progress on 20 week pregnancy scans at Cavan Hospital

Interviews for Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist posts for anomaly scans at Cavan Maternity Hospital are scheduled to take place this month.



Fianna Fáil TD for Cavan-Monaghan Niamh Smyth has welcomed a progress update from the RCSI group.

Under the contract, these consultants will have dedicated hours at Cavan General Hospital, to ensure that 20 week anomaly scans can be offered to pregnant women attending the hospital’s maternity unit.



Deputy Smyth commented, “The provision of anomaly scans is standard practice at the country’s dedicated maternity hospitals in Dublin and Cork, however smaller maternity units, such as the one at Cavan General Hospital, do not offer the imaging service. This has been a source of much anxiety for parents across Cavan and Monaghan, who have had to travel to Dublin if they wanted to have the scan carried out.”

It is hoped the scans will be available by the end of this year.