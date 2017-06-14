Leitrim to promote craft tourism

Leitrim are to take part in a new project of regional craft tourism along with neighbouring counties.

Leitrim is well known for its large number of creaters and makers living and working here and it is going to use this to come together with Local Enterprise Offices (LEO’s) of Cavan, Longford and Roscommon to instigate “Creative Connections” a new collaborative project of training, support and promotion for creative designers / makers / artists in their region.

Under the brand INSIDE [CRAFT], it is planning a vibrant offering of actions for 2017 including a craft trail of open studios, a website and a series of pop up retail experiences.



Speaking on behalf of the LEOs, Leitrim's Joe Lowe explains ‘INSIDE [CRAFT] will be a whole new craft tourism product for the region.

“We are positioning the region as a place for creativity. INSIDE [CRAFT] is rooted in research which clearly states that visitors to an area are looking for less official information and want to know more from an “insiders’ perspective. People are looking for experiential activities.



“The project is all about making craft and creative businesses more visible to the public who want to meet the maker, support small enterprises, own and gift authentic, quality products.”

The project is calling craftspeople and venues to get involved.

The Inside [Craft] Trail - Open Studios 2017 publication is now open. Apply via https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/InsideCraftTrail



In tandem, but as a separate action, it is planned that 6 Pop Up Retail Events will be delivered in a range of exciting venues in the four counties . It is planned to host the first pop up retail event on the August Bank Holiday.

Applicants need to apply on https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PopUp2017submissions



The project is also seeking venues to ‘host’ these retail events with opportunities for cultural, creative or tourism venues to host a fully merchandised popup with a fresh new collection of craft, art and design to your existing audiences and to work with us to attract new audiences and potential customers.

“A very attractive support package will be available to the host organisation(s) to support all aspects of the event management,” according to the statement from the new project.

Expressions of interest should be made on https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HostVenuePopUpEvents



Submission form should be returned before Friday, June 23 to register interest in participating in future call outs.

More information from Francis Verling on 0861792568 or by email on info@verling.ie