Tidy Towns judges expected in Leitrim this month

Towns and villages throughout Leitrim are looking fantastic. The streets are clean, floers are potted, and buildings painted.



National Judges have taken to the highways and byways and are expected to descend on the county this month.



Carrick Tidy Towns have achieved very high marks in past years and we want to achieve those same marks and a little more this year. The group invite everyone to get into the community spirit that is Tidy Towns and enjoy the experience.

"We ask all those who enjoy Carrick as a place to live, work and enjoy leisure activities to take ownership of the public spaces and ensure that tidiness is of highest standard. If something appears untidy to you, can you clean it up?

Tidiness is an area we need to achieve higher marks in and it covers a wide spectrum.

Everything from litter to business posters on approach roads are considered tidy or untidy.

Our approach roads are the envy of many towns. Can we tidy them up a bit more? With everyone helping we believe we can."

Tidy Town groups from around the county echo this statement, if you have the time get out and help your local area shine in the sunshine!