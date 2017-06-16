55 awards made in Leitrim by Personal Injuries Assessment Board

The most recent statistics from the Personal Injuries shows that there were 8906 application for public liability claims to the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) in 2015 – that’s up from 7251 in 2010.

In Leitrim alone the total number of motor, employer and public liability awards paid out in 2015 came to 55 and "while most of these would be genuine cases – if even a fraction were false then that could be several businesses in Leitrim that suffer the consequences - and the livelihood of these business owners that could be in trouble” according to insurance experts at CFM.

In support of small businesses and motorists all over Ireland that are suffering from spiralling insurance premiums coupled with crippling claims costs insurance experts at the CFM Group are calling on Financial Services Minister Eoghan Murphy to speed up the establishment of the insurance claims register to out what they describe as “Trip & Trick claimants” and other professional fraudsters.

CFM group, one of Ireland’s largest general insurance brokers, and the company behind the Insuremyshop.ie, Insuremyhouse.ie, Insuremyvan.ie and Coverinclick.ie brands, says it intends to campaign for a register which it believes will go a long way to curbing the activities of “professional insurance claimants”, who, they believe, are making a substantial living from falsifying multiple claims with the aim of being compensated by insurance pay-outs.

Jonathan Hehir, Managing Director of the CFM Group explained the issue, “There is a relatively small, but very active and dangerous cohort of people out there who engage in the practice of falsifying insurance claims. This has the knock-on effect of putting upward pressure on insurance premiums – be they motor or commercial – as insurers endeavour to recoup the losses made on the back of these claims pay-outs. This, in turn, is having a devastating effect on some small Irish businesses as they can no longer afford their commercial insurance and public liability premiums. So too is the financial burden borne by Irish motorists who have seen their premiums soar massively in the last 18-24months"

The insurance brokers say that the Minister should speed up the establishment of a confidential register, through which insurance claims managers could cross reference the names and addresses of any individual that they suspect might be a serial offender when it comes to claims. CFM contend that many businesses could be saved if this is brought forward.