Twitter and Facebook reaction to Leitrim's loss in Hyde Park

Leitrim's record breaking loss to Roscommon in Hyde Park met with a reaction of despair and anger on social media on Sunday.

The 2-23 to 1-9 defeat left Leitrim's players and fans devastated as the hope of a new generation emerging was ruthlessly smashed by Roscommon's own young generation.

And the reaction was naturally downbeat as Carrigallen's Terence Reynolds, brother of Leitrim star Gary, commented on Facebook:

Michael Rowley commented:

@Woolberto @LeitrimGAA football championship is a joke. Junior intermediate senior needed but I guess all will be well come September — Michael Rowley (@thebuchail) June 18, 2017

Michael's point was echoed by Kieran Brett

A 2nd tier championship is badly needed. What does this result do for football in #Leitrim? Qualifiers are waste of time and no solution. June 18, 2017

John McDwyer wants to see a Second Tier competition introduced

Just points up the fact that Leitrim and about 8 other counties cannot compete in provincial championships. Second tier badly needed. — JohnMcDwyer (@JohnMcDwyer1) June 18, 2017

John Campbell was somewhat pesimistic

@LeitrimGAA back to the days of getting humiliated . — John campbell (@gunner501goose) June 18, 2017

Michael Creamer was a little more accepting of Leitrim's woes

The good thing about supporting leitrim is you never get your hopes up so that days like these are the norm — Michael Creamer (@dicreamio) June 18, 2017

John Kenny, working for RTE, was scathing in his assessment

A slaughterhouse of a win for @Roscommongaa beating @LeitrimGAA 2-23 to 1-9 men against boys @RTEsport June 18, 2017

Roscommon Herald Sport Editor Ian Cooney was equally scathing

Ros 2-23, Leitrim 1-9. I've seen more competitive underage blitzes. Not Roscommon's problem though. Connacht final here we come!! #rosgaa — Ian Cooney (@cooney_ian) June 18, 2017

Some weren't happy however at The Sunday Game's coverage of the contest

Rte obviously believe the rossies and Leitrim people don't get up early on Mondays — Rita reynolds (@Ritarey98182170) June 18, 2017

When are connacht teams going to get the same air time as other provinces..Roscommon v Leitrim game was left to the end. .a disgrace! — Ruth O'Brien (@ruthieob3) June 18, 2017

Shambles of coverage of the Roscommon/ Leitrim match and getting one of the players names wrong at least get the names right #SundayGame — Amy (@Amz10000) June 18, 2017

Ronan McGreevy senses that Leitrim's problems run much deeper than whoever is in charge of the Leitrim Senior team:

Leitrim were beaten by 17 points this year by Roscommon; 13 last year. Seems to me the problems go deeper than whoever is in charge. — Ronan McGreevy (@RMcGreevy1301) June 18, 2017

Darren Beirne, however, feels that answers are needed from the team management

1.Horrible display by leitrim 2day. The most tactically naive team I've ever seen. Whole pitch open when we lost possession. Management have — Darran Beirne (@tweet_db) June 18, 2017

2.to take responsibility. Carlow gave dublin a game, no reason we couldn't do same. No game plan, wrong team selected, slow 2 make changes. — Darran Beirne (@tweet_db) June 18, 2017

Finally, if a picture could sum up how Leitrim supporters feel today, this might just be it!