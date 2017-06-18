GAA Connacht Senior Championship Semi-Final

Twitter and Facebook reaction to Leitrim's loss in Hyde Park

John Connolly

Reporter:

John Connolly

Twitter and Facebook reaction to Leitrim's loss in Hyde Park

Brian Stack gets his shot away despite a massed Leitrim defence. Photo by Willie Donnellan

Leitrim's record breaking loss to Roscommon in Hyde Park met with a reaction of despair and anger on social media on Sunday.

The 2-23 to 1-9 defeat left Leitrim's players and fans devastated as the hope of a new generation emerging was ruthlessly smashed by Roscommon's own young generation.

And the reaction was naturally downbeat as Carrigallen's Terence Reynolds, brother of Leitrim star Gary, commented on Facebook:

Michael Rowley commented:

Michael's point was echoed by Kieran Brett

John McDwyer wants to see a Second Tier competition introduced

John Campbell was somewhat pesimistic

Michael Creamer was a little more accepting of Leitrim's woes

John Kenny, working for RTE, was scathing in his assessment

Roscommon Herald Sport Editor Ian Cooney was equally scathing

Some weren't happy however at The Sunday Game's coverage of the contest

Ronan McGreevy senses that Leitrim's problems run much deeper than whoever is in charge of the Leitrim Senior team:

Darren Beirne, however, feels that answers are needed from the team management

Finally, if a picture could sum up how Leitrim supporters feel today, this might just be it!