GAA Connacht Senior Championship Semi-Final
Twitter and Facebook reaction to Leitrim's loss in Hyde Park
Brian Stack gets his shot away despite a massed Leitrim defence. Photo by Willie Donnellan
Leitrim's record breaking loss to Roscommon in Hyde Park met with a reaction of despair and anger on social media on Sunday.
The 2-23 to 1-9 defeat left Leitrim's players and fans devastated as the hope of a new generation emerging was ruthlessly smashed by Roscommon's own young generation.
And the reaction was naturally downbeat as Carrigallen's Terence Reynolds, brother of Leitrim star Gary, commented on Facebook:
Michael Rowley commented:
@Woolberto @LeitrimGAA football championship is a joke. Junior intermediate senior needed but I guess all will be well come September— Michael Rowley (@thebuchail) June 18, 2017
Michael's point was echoed by Kieran Brett
A 2nd tier championship is badly needed. What does this result do for football in #Leitrim? Qualifiers are waste of time and no solution.— Kieran Brett (@kbrett27) June 18, 2017
John McDwyer wants to see a Second Tier competition introduced
Just points up the fact that Leitrim and about 8 other counties cannot compete in provincial championships. Second tier badly needed.— JohnMcDwyer (@JohnMcDwyer1) June 18, 2017
John Campbell was somewhat pesimistic
@LeitrimGAA back to the days of getting humiliated .— John campbell (@gunner501goose) June 18, 2017
Michael Creamer was a little more accepting of Leitrim's woes
The good thing about supporting leitrim is you never get your hopes up so that days like these are the norm— Michael Creamer (@dicreamio) June 18, 2017
John Kenny, working for RTE, was scathing in his assessment
A slaughterhouse of a win for @Roscommongaa beating @LeitrimGAA 2-23 to 1-9 men against boys @RTEsport— john kenny (@JohnKennyMedia) June 18, 2017
Roscommon Herald Sport Editor Ian Cooney was equally scathing
Ros 2-23, Leitrim 1-9. I've seen more competitive underage blitzes. Not Roscommon's problem though. Connacht final here we come!! #rosgaa— Ian Cooney (@cooney_ian) June 18, 2017
Some weren't happy however at The Sunday Game's coverage of the contest
There'll be more time spent analysising @KildareGAA and @MeathGAA than will shown of @RoscommonGAA @LeitrimGAA game #SundayGame— Jimmcloughlin (@Duvals59) June 18, 2017
Rte obviously believe the rossies and Leitrim people don't get up early on Mondays— Rita reynolds (@Ritarey98182170) June 18, 2017
When are connacht teams going to get the same air time as other provinces..Roscommon v Leitrim game was left to the end. .a disgrace!— Ruth O'Brien (@ruthieob3) June 18, 2017
Shambles of coverage of the Roscommon/ Leitrim match and getting one of the players names wrong at least get the names right #SundayGame— Amy (@Amz10000) June 18, 2017
Ronan McGreevy senses that Leitrim's problems run much deeper than whoever is in charge of the Leitrim Senior team:
Leitrim were beaten by 17 points this year by Roscommon; 13 last year. Seems to me the problems go deeper than whoever is in charge.— Ronan McGreevy (@RMcGreevy1301) June 18, 2017
Darren Beirne, however, feels that answers are needed from the team management
1.Horrible display by leitrim 2day. The most tactically naive team I've ever seen. Whole pitch open when we lost possession. Management have— Darran Beirne (@tweet_db) June 18, 2017
2.to take responsibility. Carlow gave dublin a game, no reason we couldn't do same. No game plan, wrong team selected, slow 2 make changes.— Darran Beirne (@tweet_db) June 18, 2017
Finally, if a picture could sum up how Leitrim supporters feel today, this might just be it!
@hoganstandgaa sums up Leitrim supporters Aodhan Kilrane pic.twitter.com/K9Oc7sFV2F— Shane Kilrane (@shanekilrane) June 18, 2017
