Took off clothes in lobby of Sligo Court House

A man with an address in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim pleaded guilty to being intoxicated in a public place and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at a recent sitting of Sligo District Court.

Marcin Palyga, 26 County Apartments, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim pleaded guilty to being intoxicated and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at Sligo Courthouse, Teeling St, Sligo on November 3, last year.

A garda witness detailed how Mr Palyga was observed drinking in the court foyer at around 11.30am on the date in question. The defendant began shouting and removing items of his clothing. The garda asked him to stop and redress himself on a number of occasions but Mr Palyga refused to co-operate and was arrested.

Mr Palyga had a number of previous public order convictions for similar offences.

Defending solicitor, Tom MacSharry, said that his client wished to apologise to the garda involved for his behaviour last November.

“Mr Palyga is a man with a serious alcohol addiction,” he

He said that Mr Palyga's father had been battling cancer at the time of the offence said.

Since this incident, the defendant had attended an addiction treatment centre and was working in Dublin.

“He is now clean and sober and is attending regular AA meetings,” noted Mr MacSharry.

“He just wants to get on with his life.”

Taking the stand, the defendant said he had since moved to Dublin where there were more addiction support services.

Judge Kevin P Kilrane adjourned the matter to June 14, 2018 to see how the defendant behaved.

“If he has not been in trouble during that time I will strike out all charges against him,” he said.