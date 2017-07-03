Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, July 3 - evening update

The following death has occurred in the Leitrim area.

Vincent Moran, Drumkeelanbeg, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Vincent Moran, Drumkeelanbeg, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. 2nd July 2017 peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his daughter Myra Flynn, deeply regretted by his wife Nancy, son Joe, daughters Noreen McNabola, Josephine McTigue, Teresa Keaney and sister Sr. Teresa Moran, Marist Sisters, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence today, Monday, from 6pm to 10pm and on Tuesday from 12 noon to 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am to St Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo with burial afterwards to Drumshanbo New Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to North West Hospice.