€343,000 in new funding for St Angela’s College, Sligo

St Angela’s College in Sligo is set to receive capital funding of €343,000 according to Fine Gael TD, Tony McLoughlin.

This funding will facilitate St Angela’s College in accommodating increased student numbers and provide the capacity for a further increase in 2018 where required.

Fine Gael TD for Sligo/Leitrim, Tony McLoughlin said, “This will support an increase in home economics teacher education places and will also contribute to the excellent work being undertaken by both the College and NUI Galway towards the full incorporation of the College into the University later this year, enhancing University level education in the North West of Ireland.

“In the longer term, this funding for will increase the supply of teachers of home economics in our post-primary schools. I would like to thank everyone who made this funding possible to allow Dr Anne Taheny, and the rest of the staff of St Angela’s continue to provide first rate education to Sligo."

St Angela’s College has been expanding its range of education offerings, which include professional development and adult education programmes, as well as undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in the Departments of Home Economics, Education, and Nursing, Health Sciences and Disability Studies.