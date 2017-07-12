Great changes at Carrick-on-Shannon's Esquires

To coincide with their new look Esquires Coffee shop in Carrick-on-Shannon the owners have joined with ‘One’ bottled water in a partnership that aligns with the ethical and community values at the core of Esquires Coffee.

It is now the sole bottled water brand for sale in Esquires Coffee’s stores throughout its network in Ireland,

‘One’ bottled water is by One Brand Ireland, a not-for-profit organisation that donates all profits to water-based causes in Africa. When people buy ‘One’ water, One Brand Ireland donates 100% of the profits to funding water projects in developing countries.

Fergal McGovern and Rhona O’Sullivan, franchise owners of Esquires Coffee in Carrick-on-Shannon, said, “Esquires is a community-based coffee house chain. People help each other in a community, but that shouldn’t and doesn’t stop one community helping another community. To some extent we already do this through our ethical stance on only serving both Fairtrade and Organic coffee. Esquires and our customers now have a wonderful opportunity to build on this and in the process make a real difference to hundreds of lives. Simply by only selling ‘One’ bottled water in all our stores, we and our customers can change the lives of between 300 and 400 people in Africa in the next 12 months. Accordingly, as we open further stores, this number will grow year on year.”

‘One’ still and sparkling bottled water is 100% Irish spring water. It is currently being rolled out across all of Esquires Coffee’s stores in Ireland. There are approximately 400 people employed in Esquires Coffee stores in Ireland.

Pictured is the newly refurbished Esquires in Carrick-on-Shannon.