Around the world and back in 35 days

Sligo University Hospital staff recently completed a ‘Step challenge’ with very revealing results. The primary goal of the initiative was to increase physical activity levels among staff members in order to enhance their health and well-being.

Pauline Kent, Smoking Cessation Coordinator, Sligo University Hospital explains, “A total of 141 staff participated in the challenge. A number of teams were established and each member received a pedometer and individual record card. Each team had a coordinator with responsibility for collecting weekly record cards and returning the data to coordinator centre."

The total step count was 47,785,455 steps for the 5 week period beginning on May 22 and concluding on June 25. This equated to 40,000 kilometres which brings us around the world and back in not just 80 days but 35 days. The overall winners were ‘Gait expectations’, not surprising for many, as the team are known to be active not only in the workplace but in their recreation time. Prizes were given to the winning team and the runners up which included vouchers donated from the Clayton Hotel leisure centre and Rom fitness centre.