Dumping in close proximity to recycling banks in Kinlough to be cleared this week

Issues of illegal dumping and fly-tipping have been highlighted on several occasions in recent times in The Leitrim Observer and this week we have been sent a picture of dumping in close proximity to the recycling banks in Kinlough at Askill on the shores of Lough Melvin.

It is understood the dumping took place last week.

The Leitrim Observer understands Leitrim County Council hope to have the rubbish cleared by Thursday.