Clarity on Manorhamilton to Carrick-on-Shannon route
National Transport Authority has no plans to reduce vital Leitrim Local Link service
Local Link stock image
Claims that the Local Link bus service from Manorhamilton to Carrick-on-Shannon will be axed next month have been refuted by the National Transport Authority.
A number of people contacted the Leitrim Observer in recent days concerned over the future of the service.
When contacted by our reporter, the National Transport Authority issued a short statement confirming the Local Link service from Manorhamilton to Carrick-on-Shannon "will continue to operate on three days per week for the foreseeable future. There are no plans to reduce or terminate the level of service on this route."
