Leitrim has the lowest average value for house contents insured

Homeowners in Co Leitrim had the lowest average value for contents insured at €32,038.61 according to the latest AA Home Insurance analysis.

At the other end of the scale homes in Wicklow, Dublin and Kildare have the highest value contents in the State.

Homeowners in Co. Wicklow insure their contents for an average of €46,327.50, down slightly from the 2016 average of €47,247.11 for Wicklow homeowners. The analysis found that the top 5 counties by average value of contents insured had changed for the first time since 2015, with Waterford homeowners now having the fifth highest average value of contents insured replacing Kilkenny.

Commenting on the findings, AA Consumer Affairs Director Conor Faughnan stated “It is important to make sure that you have your contents valued correctly when it comes to your contents insurance. If you overvalue your contents, for example, you will wind up paying more for your cover but your insurance company will still only payout what they deem to be the value of the lost items in the event you have to make a claim.”