Search is on to find Ireland's National Enterprising Town 2017
Does Co Leitrim have Ireland's Most Enterprising Town?
Bank of Ireland’s national competition to find the country’s most enterprising town is set to reach its climax, with 78 entries from 31 local/city authority areas vying to be crowned Bank of Ireland’s National Enterprising Town Winner 2017.
In Co Leitrim, Manorhamilton, Drumshanbo and Carrick-on-Shannon are competing in various categories which will include regional runner-up, regional winner, city award, merit awards, national category winners and the overall national winner. With a total prize fund of €110,000, over 30 cash prizes will be awarded to various winners. The overall winning town, city village or urban area will be awarded total prize money of €23,000, a trophy and the prestigious title of Bank of Ireland’s National Enterprising Town 2017.
The judging panel will visit each of the local organising committees from late August through to mid-October with the winners announced at an awards ceremony in November.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on