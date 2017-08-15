File being prepared for DPP in Carrick-on-Shannon teen rape investigation

A file is being prepared for the DPP as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged rape of a teenager in the grounds of a teenage disco in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim last month.

A spokesperson for Carrick-on-Shannon gardai has confirmed that a male was arrested and questioned in relation to the matter last Friday, August 11.

The youth was later released without charge and a file is now being prepared for the DPP.

Gardai have renewed an appeal for witnesses who were at the disco in Carrick-on-Shannon on July 28 last, and who may be able to assist with the investigation, to contact them on (071) 9650517.