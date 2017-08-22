The Dromahair Defibrillator Group 5k Fun Walk/Run takes place in Dromahair at 6pm on this Sunday evening, August 27.

Registration for 5k Fun Walk/Run, the course for which is on the Greenway/Abbey Loop, takes place on Sunday evening in the Depot from 5pm on.

The registration fee is €10 for adults and children go free.



The 5k Fun Walk/Run starts from outside the Depot and then goes via the Back Line to the Greenway Cross, Edergole Bridge, up the Bawn Road to Creevelea Abbey, and finishing in the Abbey car park, just before the Bonet River pathway.



After the 5k Fun Walk/Run is over all the participants are invited back to the Depot for refreshments and the drawing of spot prizes.

The Dromahair Defibrillator Group is a voluntary one and it provides four defibrillators in the wider Dromahair area.