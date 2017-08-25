Help support spinning session fundraiser for St Ciaran's, Carrick-on-Shannon

If you are shopping in Tesco, Carrick-on-Shannon this Saturday, August 26, 2017, spare a thought - and a few euros! - for a group of volunteers who will be cycling away on stationary bikes for a local charity.

The charity spinning session has been organised by members of Leitrim Garda District and there will be bucket collectors on hand taking donations in aid of St Ciaran's Services for Children and Adults with Intellectual Disabilities.

The cyclists will be spinning away between 10am and 5pm. So please show your support.

This collection is a precursor to the Pure Mule Charity Cycle Challenge planned for Sunday, October 8, 2017.

The Pure Mule Challenge involves two cycle routes - a 100km cycle and a 60km cycle. To register your interest email: puremulecycle@gmail.com