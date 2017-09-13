Praise for quick Ambulance response

With concern being expressed in recent weeks over delays in ambulances reaching injured players on the county's GAA fields, there was praise for the Ambulance Service for a prompt response to a serious injury in an adult championship match in

Eslin's Barry Bohan suffered a serious knee injury in the Fox Monumentals Intermediate Championship Relegation Semi-Final against Kiltubrid which was played in Eslin and one eyewitness reports that the ambulance was on the scene within ten minutes and the player removed to hospital.

Last week, two underage players were injured in GAA matches in south Leitrim. In both instances the children involved were left waiting over an hour for emergency services to arrive on the scene.

On Monday, September 4, a goalie playing in an U15 football match in Aughavas was injured. An ambulance was called at 8pm but it didn't arrive until after 9pm. In a separate incident on Tuesday, September 5 a teenager who sustained a broken leg in a U15 Shield Final in Fenagh was left waiting over an hour and 20 minutes for an ambulance to arrive.