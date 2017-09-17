Open evening of discussion to focus on Keadue

An open evening of discussion about Keadue organised by Keadue Development Association will take place on Tuesday, September 26 Upstairs in St. Ronans Hall 8pm.

"Interested individuals as well as groups are welcome and we especially would like to hear from new people in the area or those who might not have had this opportunity before.

"Our hope is that as many people as possible will turn out and that we can discuss what priorities need tackling in our community and how we might set about it and that we have a lively and constructive evening, " said a spokesperson for Keadue Development Association.

"What gets discussed depends on who turns up. So, it is possible we could discuss a wide range of issues e.g. broadband, young families and facilities, social care, tourism, walkways, education, sport, micro-business, transport, heritage and so on. The topic depends on you!

"The evening of discussion will be facilitated by Liam Scollan. Liam will be known to some as the former CEO of Knock Airport and of the Western Development Commission and is a strong advocate for development in the region.

"Liam works in a way that allows everyone to have their voice on the night and to have an open and balanced discussion through break-out groups and other means. The findings from the night will be formed into a set of proposals for action by the local community and will also be used to enlist the support of outside development agencies in economic and social spheres.

We at the Keadue Development Association have organised this and we are grateful for the support of Roscommon County Council.

"We hope to see you on Tuesday, September 26 at 8pm."