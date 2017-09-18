Primary Schools in Leitrim encouraged to plant an Oak Tree

The Tree Council of Ireland supported by Tetra Pak is calling on primary schools in Leitrim to get involved in Tetra Pak Tree Day 2017 on Thursday 5th October. The aim of Tetra Pak Tree Day 2017 is to encourage primary school children across the country to put down their school books for a few hours and get outside to enjoy all that trees and our natural environment have to offer.

The theme of this year’s campaign is “Our Planet, Our Choice - Ár bPláinéid, Ár Rogha” to convey that we are all responsible for our environment. It will see over 1,000 Oak tree saplings being made available for primary schools through the website, www.treeday.ie.

Leitrim primary schools are encouraged to log onto www.treeday.ie where they can apply for an Oak tree sapling which they can plant on their school grounds. Planting these saplings will help teach children about the importance of planting trees to improve biodiversity on the school grounds. In addition, guided woodland walks will be organised nationwide with locations and details of the local walks on www.treecouncil.ie/tree-day.

Tetra Pak Tree Day gives children, teachers and parents an opportunity to connect directly with trees, nature and the outdoors. Through this year’s campaign, the school children of Leitrim will learn about how to become more environmentally aware. In addition, the campaign’s mascot Sammy Squirrel will feature on the back of Avonmore School Milk cartons including seven important environmental messages to encourage children to think about our environment and the role they can play in protecting it.

The Tree Council of Ireland is proud to continue this important aspect of environmental education and is urging primary schools in County Leitrim to get involved and celebrate Tetra Pak Tree Day on Thursday 5th October.