Get the nation talking about mental health

With two weeks to go until the end of the month, Suicide or Survive (SOS), is calling on tea and coffee lovers across the nation to put on the kettle, make a cuppa and talk about mental health.

SOS’s National Tea Break campaign offers the perfect opportunity to gather friends, family, colleagues and the community together to host a Communi’Tea Break. As well as raising awareness about mental health, each tea break will raise much-needed funds which will assist Suicide or Survive in continuing its work and programmes.

To take part in the National Tea Break, simply register and download a pack from www.suicideorsurvive.ie, then all that’s left is to get the community together, pop on the kettle and get chatting. The National Tea Break pack includes everything needed to host a successful tea break.

All funds raised will be invested in bringing Suicide or Survives’ unique programmes and services to communities across the nation.

SOS was founded by Caroline McGuigan in 2003, born from her own personal experience of anxiety, depression and suicide attempt, and her road to recovery.

The Irish charity is dedicated to breaking down stigma associated with mental health, through a range of innovative and life changing programmes that provide tips, tools and techniques to allow everyone to take ownership of their own mental health and wellness.

To find out more about Suicide or Survive and the upcoming National Tea Break, visit www.suicideorsurvive, or call 1890 577 577 to speak to a SOS representative.