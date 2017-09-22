Major renovations at Carrick's KinderKare Day Nursery and Pre-school

Opened in 1999, KinderKare Day Nursery and Pre-school has grown to become the largest pre-school in the area. Renovations, which are now complete, have resulted in KinderKare expanding its service provision in the locality for children entitled to participate in the ECCE Free Pre-school Year scheme.

KinderKare can now provide morning ECCE spaces for up to 66 children simultaneously. Should the demand arise, KinderKare can also offer up to 11 afternoon spaces for children entitled to their ECCE Free Pre-school Year. We are now enrolling for children entitled to their ECCE Free Preschool Year from September 2017.

In addition to ECCE Free Pre-school Year provision, KinderKare can continue to offer Full Day-Care and After-School spaces too. KinderKare’s priority is to provide a learning environment which is child-led, warm and encourages young children to develop their personal interests.

Our ECCE pre-school sessions are thoroughly planned and carefully implemented to empower young children to learn and develop at their own pace whilst enjoying their time in the setting. Providing quality care for young children is part of the ethos of KinderKare and the service is continually striving to maintain the high level of quality pre-school education and early experiences that young children deserve.

Our three pre-school classrooms are connected by our large outdoor space. The playground features swings, slides, climbing frames, a covered sandpit area and an outdoor kitchen area. Additionally, there is a covered amphitheatre in which the children can perform concerts and listen to stories. Children coming to KinderKare will be guaranteed to play outside everyday as the playground offers these sheltered, all-weather areas.

KinderKare has also expanded its After-school provision, with the addition of 3 rooms for School-Aged Children. After-school children now have a dedicated Rest/Reading Room, Homework Room and a Wet Room in which children can express their creativity through painting and drawing.

Spaces are available for ECCE Free Pre-school, After-School and Full Day-Care. KinderKare can be contacted on (071) 9621049/0879152825; Eilis or Teresa will be happy to answer any questions you might have.