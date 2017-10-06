Innovative Leitrim company paves the way to international success

The future is looking very bright indeed for Co Leitrim based company, Archway Products Ltd.

The company, based in Jamestown, recently finished two new Roadmaster® Spray Injection Patchers destined for the Powys County Council in Wales.

These machines automate road repair and maintenance and are claimed to fill potholes more accurately and more cheaply than traditional methods.

The Roadmasters are the latest generation of road repair machines, using modern technology to automate and simplify the whole process of road repair and maintenance.

Designed and manufactured in Co Leitrim by Archway Products Ltd, these high tech machines are allowing councils throughout Ireland and the UK to achieve long lasting road repairs for a fraction of the cost.

The company has come a long way since it was founded in 1990 by Managing Director, Liam McNamee. Originally focused on the design and manufacture of farm machinery, Liam became increasingly aware of the bad state of the nation's roads and the primitive methods that were being employed to maintain them.

Building on his previous design success and drawing on years of innovation expertise, Liam refined the design of his Roadmaster Patcher to the point where it is now the leading single operator patching unit available on the market today.

By the year 2000 the Roadmaster was ready for manufacture, complete with patents and CE compliance. Further to that, the company started to sell road repair services to the Scottish market in 2012 and this has steadily increased over the intervening years to the point where Archway has machines operating under contract to councils and local authorities throughout the length and breadth of the UK.

At the recent launch of the latest version of the Roadmaster in Citywest Hotel in Dublin, council delegates and engineers from around Ireland heard how the technology works.

Company Directors Liam and Donal McNamee explained how the machine and technology has been developed to bring accuracy to the whole pothole repair process, and prevent the age-old problem of having to repeatedly repair the same pothole.

The Roadmaster, is made by Archway Products in Jamestown, which also recently delivered a batch of three machines to Cork County Council, bringing the Cork Roadmaster fleet to 14 vehicles. Archway Products has added many innovations over the years, and these have played a major part in the widespread adoption of the process.

“With orders coming hard and fast, the future looks bright for this small Irish company with a very unique product,” Company Director, Donal McNamee told the Leitrim Observer this week.