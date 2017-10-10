Cllr Caroline Mulvey says Cloone River must be prioritised in any future Leitrim Drainage Scheme

Sinn Fein Ballinamore Municipal area councillor, Caroline Mulvey, is calling for Cloone River to be included in any future drainage scheme.

Cllr Mulvey said; “There is an expectation that funding for a drainage scheme and flood relief works may be announced shortly. I have contacted Leitrim County Council and requested that Cloone River be prioritised when funding is made available.

“Some minor drainage work was carried out a number of years ago, which was very beneficial to the area in helping to relieve flooding. However the river is now in desperate need of cleaning. There are sections of the river that are clogged with debris and overgrown bushes that is holding back the water and causing flooding to surrounding lands. This flooding is having a severe impact on farmers and landowners in the area."