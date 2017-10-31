Calling all Leitrim employers - have you an outstanding employee working for you?

One4all is issuing a final call for entrants to the Spotlights – awards that shine a light and reward those employees who have made an outstanding contribution to their company over the past year.

Nominations have now been extended until November 2 and can be made via the One4all Rewards website, www.one4allrewards.ie/ spotlights.

The awards are open to all employers and employees of Irish SMEs and applications will be judged by an independent panel of business leaders, including members of Chambers Ireland.

Judging will finish on November 13th, with winners being announced later that week.

The Spotlights recognise those employees who have made an outstanding contribution in the workplace over the past 12 months, while also recognising that employers within the SME sector may not be in a position to offer financial rewards to staff.

To enter the Spotlights, simply nominate your chosen employee or work colleague, explaining why you feel they should receive recognition in no more than 300 words.

As well as receiving the award, The Spotlights will reward the winner with a €500 One4all Gift Card and a trophy, with runner up prizes of €300 and €200 gift cards for second and third place respectively.