Timely reminder from the An Garda Síochána twitter account

The witty souls behind the An Garda Síochána twitter account have issued a timely warning to motorists about driving in snow/ice conditions....in their usual pun-tastic way.

Ice to see you to see you Ice! Don't risk a frosty reception. Gardaí advise motorists to make sure your car is road ready before driving pic.twitter.com/9f49DtrU2j — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 21, 2017

Consider yourself warned.....