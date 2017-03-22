Mercedes-Benz recalls E-class vehicles

Mercedes-Benz is carrying out a voluntary recall of the following E-class (BR 213) models which were manufactured between October 2015 and September 2016:

E 200, E 200 4MATIC, E 250, E 300, E 300 4MATIC, E 400 4MATIC, AMG E 43 4MATIC, E 450 AMG SPORT 4MATIC, E 200 d, E 220 d, E 350 BLUETEC, E 350 d, E 350 e

If the front passenger seat is adjusted to the rear/lower position, this could cause a pressure hose to bend and, consequently, during the journey the dynamic algorithm would misclassify a passenger as a child seat. That would cause the front passenger airbag to be deactivated in the event of an accident and would thereby increase the risk of injury. The driver is alerted to the deactivation of the passenger airbag by means of a warning displayed on the dashboard.

What to do:

Mercedes-Benz Ireland will contact the owners of affected vehicles by mail and advise them to take their vehicle to a Mercedes-Benz dealer. The dealer will arrange for the replacement of the affected part. This work will be carried out at no cost to the owner.

You can get more information from Mercedes Benz directly on 01-4094444, between the hours of 09:00 – 12:45 and 13:45 – 17:15.