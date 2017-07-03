New car registrations down in Leitrim

Official statistics released today by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show that new car registrations for the month of June, were down 14% (1,397) when compared to (1,623) June 2016, while new cars registrations year to date are down 10% (91,189) on the same period last year (101,327).

In Leitrim there were 397 new registrations in June a reduction of 10.18% on last year's figure of 442.

The Commercial vehicle sector has also seen a decrease with Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) registrations down 21% (687) on June 2016 (866) and year to date are down 14% (15,784). While Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HGV) are showing a decline of 18% for the month of June (88) compared to the same month last year (108) and are down 11% (1,590) year to date.

Commenting on the figures SIMI Director General, Alan Nolan said: ”As we had anticipated, the first half of the year has seen a decline in registrations in all sectors. As the Industry’s now turns it focus to the 172 registration period which commenced on the 1st of July, we would anticipate that sales in the second half of the year should keep us on track to reach the 132,000 total that was predicted at the start of the year.”