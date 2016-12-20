Leitrim Deaths Update - December 20, 2016

The following death has occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Sr. Genevieve (Brigid) McShera DC - Boyle, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Sr. Genevieve (Brigid) McShera DC, late of Derrygirraune, Boyle, and Cootehall, Co. Roscommon, in her 100th year, peacefully, on Monday, 19th December, 2016, in the loving care of the staff of Highfield Health Care Centre, Swords Road, Dublin 9. Deeply regretted by her community of the Daughters of Charity, her sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at St Catherine’s Provincial House, Dunardagh, Temple Hill, Blackrock, Co Dublin on Wednesday prior to her removal at 5pm to Chapel in St Catherine’s Provincial House. Funeral on Thursday after 10.30am Mass to Deans Grange Cemetery.

Francis McMorrow - Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred on Monday, 19th December, 2016, of Francis McMorrow, Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Cartronbeg, Lough Allen, Co. Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brothers Pat (Cartronbeg), Michael (Castlebar), sisters Mary McGushin (Mohill) and Pauline (Cartronbeg), sisters-in-law, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at the residence of his sister Mary at 1 Lough Meen, Drumkeerin today Tuesday from 6 o'clock until 10 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Tarmon arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial to follow in Curragh's Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations in lieu to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo or Seamus Gallagher, Funeral Director, Drumkeerin. House private, please, on morning of funeral.

Hugh Farrell - Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford

Hugh Farrell, Dunbeggan, Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford / Gorey, Co. Wexford peacefully at his residence on Sunday, 18th December, 2016. Beloved husband of Mary. Deeply regretted by his sons, Stephen and Simon, his mother Babby, brother Tommy, sister Mary, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at his residence in Dunbeggan today Tuesday until 5 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday arriving at St. Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe at 11 o'clock for Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday, please.

Mary O'Flaherty - Lanesboro, Co. Longford

The death has occurred of Mary O'Flaherty (nee Stratford), Lehery, Lanesboro, Co. Longford and formerly O'Flaherty's Shop, Lanesboro, on Monday, 19th December, 2016 peacefully surrounded by her family in St. Luke's Hospital, Dublin. Wife of the late P.J., predeceased by her daughter-in-law Anne and granddaughter Muireann, deeply regretted by her loving sons James, Joe (Longford), Declan (Athlone), Eamon (Maynooth), brother Michael, sister Bridget, daughters-in-law Niamh and Gina, her cherished grandchildren Óisin Liam, Kate, Jill, Sadhbh, Áine, Patrick and Grace, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 3 o'clock until 8 o'clock with prayers at 6 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning to Saint Mary's Church, Lanesboro for Mass of the Resurrection at 1 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Clonbronny Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St. Luke's Hospital, Dublin.

Frank Lynch - Cavan Town / Annaduff, Co. Leitrim

Frank Lynch, Retired Garda, Curragho, Cavan and formerly Gortinea, Annaduff, Co Leitrim on Sunday, December 18th suddenly at his home. Beloved husband of Marie and devoted father of Orlagh, loving son of Marion and dear brother of Cathal, Michael, Eunan and Colman. Sadly missed by his wife, daughter, brothers, mother-in-law Peggy Logan (Main St., Ballinamore), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his house today, Tuesday, from 2pm to 10pm. House private at all other times. Due to lack of parking a bus service is available from Castlemanor Nursing Home. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to St Vincent de Paul or to Declan Finnegan Funeral Director or any family member. Funeral Mass Wednesday morning at 11am in Catherdal of SS Patrick & Felim, Cavan. Interment afterwards in St Aiden's Cemetery.

Rev. Fr. Jim Joe Sorohan - Arva, Co. Cavan / Drumlish, Co. Longford

Rev. Fr. Jim Joe Sorohan, Cordonaghy, Arva, Co. Cavan and Drumlish, Co. Longford, on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at The Mater Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Removal from Our Lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown on Tuesday evening, arriving at St. Mary’s, Drumlish, at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial in the local cemetery.

Mary Ann Earley - Bornacoola, Co Leitrim

Mary Ann Early (nee Collum), Adelaide, Australia and formerly Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim died on December 7th in Adelaide. Predeceased by her daughter Helen, deeply regretted by her children John, Peter, Caroline, James and Matthew, brother Peter, sister Kathleen Cannon, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, on Wednesday, 21st December at 11am with burial afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery.