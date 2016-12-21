Leitrim Deaths Update - December 21, 2016

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Maureen McCormack - Trim, Co. Meath / Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim



Maureen McCormack (nee Finnegan), late of Tower View, Trim, Co. Meath, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim, and Rathcaled, Co. Westmeath on Wednesday, 21st December, 2016, peacefully at Millbury Nursing Home, Commons Road, Navan (in her 95th year). Beloved wife of the late Joe and loving mother of Eilish, Marie and Terri, devoted grandmother of Cormac and Tríona and great-grandmother of Eoin. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, sons-in-law David and Reggie, grandchildren, Cormac’s wife Olivia, great-grandson, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Reposing at Millbury Nursing Home tomorrow, Thursday, 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 11am to Saint Patrick's Church, Trim, arriving for Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Saint Loman’s Cemetery, Trim. Family flowers only.

Mary McCaffrey - Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

Mary McCaffrey, Glenboy, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, on Tuesday, 20th December 2016, peacefully in Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton. Deeply regretted by her daughters Deirdre; Patricia; Carmel (Doherty), Skreen; Ann, Chicago; Kathleen (Hawthorne), Downpatrick; sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the home of her daughter Deirdre, Foxfield, Manorhamilton on Thursday from 2pm to 9pm. Removal to St. Clare's Church, Manorhamilton on Friday morning to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Charles McNabola - Kilnagross, Co Leitrim

Charles McNabola, Annaghsellery, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, peacefully on Monday, 19th December, 2016. Predeceased by his son Aidan. Sadly missed by his heart broken wife Rosaleen, sons Cathal and David, daughters Mary, Paula, Dympna and Emer, sons-in-law, Martin, Brian, Derek and Duncan, daughters-in-law Catherine and Margaret, grandchildren, sister Chris, Worthingtan, England, brother-in-law Les and all his extended family. Removal today, Wednesday, December 21, to St Patrick's Church, Gowel arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12pm. Burial in Kiltoghert Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers please. Donations in lieu to Cancer Care West.

Mary O'Flaherty - Lanesboro, Co. Longford

The death has occurred of Mary O'Flaherty (nee Stratford) Lehery, Lanesboro, Co. Longford and formerly O'Flaherty's Shop, Lanesboro, on Monday, December 19, 2016 peacefully surrounded by her family in St. Luke's Hospital, Dublin. Wife of the late P.J., predeceased by her daughter-in-law Anne and granddaughter Muireann, deeply regretted by her loving sons James, Joe (Longford), Declan (Athlone), Eamon (Maynooth), brother Michael, sister Bridget, daughters-in-law Niamh and Gina, her cherished grandchildren Óisin Liam, Kate, Jill, Sadhbh, Áine, Patrick and Grace, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 3pm until 8pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Thursday morning to Saint Mary's Church, Lanesboro for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Clonbronny Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St. Luke's Hospital, Dublin.