Leitrim Deaths - December 23, 2016

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Dorothy Thornton - Dromod, Co. Leitrim

Dorothy Thornton (née Glenn), Derrycarne, Dromod, Co. Leitrim and formerly Co. Fermanagh, on Wednesday, December 21st 2016, peacefully, at The Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey. Beloved wife of the late Harry and dear mother of John. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughter-in-law Geraldine, granddaughter Shaunna, relatives, neighbours and friends. Resting at her home in Derrycarne on Friday from 4pm until 8pm, house private at all other times. Funeral service on Saturday at 12 noon at St. Ann's Church, Annaduff West followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Please note there will be a shuttle bus service to the family home leaving Annaduff GAA carpark on the main N4.

Philomena O'Brien - Strokestown, Co. Roscommon

Philomena (Phil) O'Brien (née McGrath), Cloonslanor, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon, formerly of Rathrippon, Collooney, Co. Sligo, peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital on Thursday, 22nd December, 2016. Beloved wife of Tom and much loved mother of Vincent (Letterkenny), Jacqueline Walsh (Rosscahill, Galway) and Stephanie Shiel (Strokestown). She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband and family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers Frank (Castlebellingham) and Andy (Birmingham), sister Lucy (Birmingham), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home in Cloonslanor on Friday, December 23rd, from 3p.m. until 8p.m. Removal on Saturday, December 24th, to Strokestown Parish Church to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.



Matt Lowe - Strokestown, Co. Roscommon

Matt Lowe, Corraslira, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon on Thursday, 22nd December, 2016, in the loving care of all the staff at the Plunkett Nursing Home, Boyle. He will be sadly missed by his relatives and friends. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Friday, December 23rd, from 7p.m. until 8 p.m. followed by removal to Strokestown Parish Church. Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 24th, at 10a.m. Burial afterwards in Shankill Cemetery, Elphin.

Eddie McMahon - Tydavnet, Co. Monaghan / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon

Edward (Eddie, Eamonn) McMahon, Brown Hill, Tirnaskea, Tydavnet, Co, Monaghan and Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, on Tuesday, 20th December, 2016. Devoted husband to Philomena (Ena, Phil) {since deceased,2016}, and loving father to heartbroken Heber and Marie-Thérèse, Maelíosa {since deceased, 2013} and Áine {since deceased}; father-in-law to Jean {Meares} and Cathal {O'Donnell}, adoring grandfather to Grace, Ellie, Shane, Cathal James and Florence-May. Sadly missed by his brother Bernard (Tess), sister Mary (Joe), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Dympna's Church, Tydavnet, Co. Monaghan. House private for family time please on Friday morning.

Maura Heery - Bawnboy, Co. Cavan

Maura Heery (née Reilly), Cloneary, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan, peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, December 21st, 2016. Wife of the late Kevin. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family Kevin, Mary, Kathleen and Brian, brother Sean (Teemore), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Funeral mass today Friday at 1 o'clock in St. Patrick's Church, Kilnavart. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Philomena Wynne - Arigna, Co. Roscommon

Philomena Wynne (née O'Rourke), Shamrock House, Cartron, Lough Allen, Arigna, Co. Roscommon, peacefully on Wednesday, 21st December, 2016, at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey. Beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving son Kevin, daughter Mary-Jo, son-in-law Brendan, granddaughter Rosa, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Mass of Christian Burial in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna on Friday at 11 o’clock. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Maureen McCormack - Trim, Co. Meath / Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim

Maureen McCormack (nee Finnegan), late of Tower View, Trim, Co. Meath, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim, and Rathcaled, Co. Westmeath on Wednesday, 21st December, 2016, peacefully at Millbury Nursing Home, Commons Road, Navan (in her 95th year). Beloved wife of the late Joe and loving mother of Eilish, Marie and Terri, devoted grandmother of Cormac and Tríona and great-grandmother of Eoin. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, sons-in-law David and Reggie, grandchildren, Cormac’s wife Olivia, great-grandson, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Removal on Friday morning at 11am to Saint Patrick's Church, Trim, arriving for Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Saint Loman’s Cemetery, Trim. Family flowers only.

Mary McCaffrey - Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

Mary McCaffrey, Glenboy, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, on Tuesday, 20th December 2016, peacefully in Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton. Deeply regretted by her daughters Deirdre; Patricia; Carmel (Doherty), Skreen; Ann, Chicago; Kathleen (Hawthorne), Downpatrick; sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Removal to St. Clare's Church, Manorhamilton on Friday morning to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.