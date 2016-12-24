Deaths in Leitrim - December 24, 2016

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Rachel Moraghan, Lowparks, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeaced by her sister Ellen and brothers Jim, Desmond, Charles and Michael. Deeply regretted by her sister Margaret Spoors (England) brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle Saturday 24th December from 4pm until 5.30pm with removal to St.Joseph's Church, Boyle arriving 6pm. Mass of Christian burial on Monday 26th December at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle.

Dorothy Thornton - Dromod, Co. Leitrim

Dorothy Thornton (née Glenn), Derrycarne, Dromod, Co. Leitrim and formerly Co. Fermanagh, on Wednesday, December 21st 2016, peacefully, at The Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey. Beloved wife of the late Harry and dear mother of John. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughter-in-law Geraldine, granddaughter Shaunna, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral service on Saturday at 12 noon at St. Ann's Church, Annaduff West followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Please note there will be a shuttle bus service to the family home leaving Annaduff GAA carpark on the main N4.

Philomena O'Brien - Strokestown, Co. Roscommon

Philomena (Phil) O'Brien (née McGrath), Cloonslanor, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon, formerly of Rathrippon, Collooney, Co. Sligo, peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital on Thursday, 22nd December, 2016. Beloved wife of Tom and much loved mother of Vincent (Letterkenny), Jacqueline Walsh (Rosscahill, Galway) and Stephanie Shiel (Strokestown). She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband and family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers Frank (Castlebellingham) and Andy (Birmingham), sister Lucy (Birmingham), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Saturday, December 24th, to Strokestown Parish Church to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.



Matt Lowe - Strokestown, Co. Roscommon

Matt Lowe, Corraslira, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon on Thursday, 22nd December, 2016, in the loving care of all the staff at the Plunkett Nursing Home, Boyle. He will be sadly missed by his relatives and friends. Funeral Mass at Strokestown Parish Church on Saturday, December 24th, at 10a.m. Burial afterwards in Shankill Cemetery, Elphin.