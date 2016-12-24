Deaths in Leitrim - December 24, 2016 - updated

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Elizabeth(Betty) McManus (née McManus), Main Street, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Arigna, Roscommon

Elizabeth(Betty) McManus High Street Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim and formally Carnlath Arigna, Co.Roscommon died suddenly Thursday 22nd of December, loving wife of the late Paddy McManus and much loved mother of Catriona, Conor, Clodagh, Manus and Patrick, greatly missed by brothers Sean and Barney sisters Patricia (RIP), Joan, Martha and Maria sons in-law, daughters in-law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her home today Saturday 24th from 6 to 9 and Monday 26th from 1 to 9, house private outside that.

Removal from her home on Tuesday the 27th to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo for 2 o clock with burial after in the adjoining graveyard.

Rachel Moraghan, Lowparks, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeaced by her sister Ellen and brothers Jim, Desmond, Charles and Michael. Deeply regretted by her sister Margaret Spoors (England) brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle Saturday 24th December from 4pm until 5.30pm with removal to St.Joseph's Church, Boyle arriving 6pm. Mass of Christian burial on Monday 26th December at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle.

Delia Flanagan, Doogra, Keadue, Roscommon

Formerly Rover, Ballyfarnon, wife of the late John Paddy. Peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle.

Sadly missed by her loving son Padraig, daughter Maureen and her family, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Shivnan's Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Tuesday evening (December 27th 2016 ) from 4.00 o'clock until 7.00 o'clock. Removal to St.Michael's Church, Cootehall arriving at 8.00 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday (December 28th) at 11.30 o'clock, Interment afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery.