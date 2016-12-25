Deaths in Leitrim -December 25, 2016

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Elizabeth (Betty) McManus (née McManus), Main Street, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Arigna, Roscommon



Elizabeth (Betty) McManus High Street Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim and formally Carnlath Arigna, Co.Roscommon died suddenly Thursday 22nd of December loving wife of the late Paddy McManus and much loved mother of Catriona, Conor, Clodagh, Manus and Patrick, greatly missed by brothers Sean and Barney sisters Patricia (RIP), Joan, Martha and Maria sons in-law, daughters in-law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at her home Monday 26th from 1 to 9, house private outside that thank you.

Removal from her home on Tuesday the 27th to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim for 2 o clock with burial after in the adjoining graveyard.

Olive Conlon (née Padden), Hilly Road, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Olive Conlon nee Padden of Hilly Road, Drumshanbo, Co.Leitrim and formerly Tírmactiernan, Leitrim Village died peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital on the 23rd December. Loving wife of the late Sean Conlon,Olive will be sadly missed by her daughter Lisa,son Shane, sisters Philomena (Phil) Lavin,Patsy Lynch (RIP), brothers Tommy and Pauric Padden, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her home from 5-8pm on Tuesday 27th December. Removal to St. Patrick's Church at 12 noon on Wednesday 28th December. Burial in Drumshanbo Cemetery. House is private on Wednesday morning.

Lorraine Lynch, Creenagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Lorraine Lynch of Creenagh, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim aged 18 years, Friday 23rd December, 2016 suddenly at Sligo University Hospital.

Rachel Moraghan, Lowparks, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeaced by her sister Ellen and brothers Jim, Desmond, Charles and Michael. Deeply regretted by her sister Margaret Spoors (England) brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian burial on Monday 26th December at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle.

Delia Flanagan, Doogra, Keadue, Roscommon



Formerly Rover, Ballyfarnon, wife of the late John Paddy. Peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle,

Sadly missed by her loving son Padraig, daughter Maureen and her family, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Shivnan's Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Tuesday evening (December 27th 2016 ) from 4.00 o'clock until 7.00 o'clock. Removal to St.Michael's Church, Cootehall arriving at 8.00 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday (December 28th 2016 ) at 11.30 o'clock, Interment afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to" Guide Dogs for the Blind".